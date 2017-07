COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some students in the zookeeping tech program at Pikes Peak Community College shared their love of animals with some local kids Wednesday–but these guys weren’t exactly cuddly.

The event was held at the East Library in connection with the library district’s summer reading program. The students brought snakes, lizards, and spiders, including a camel spider. The goal was to show the kids that just because something has eight legs–or no legs–doesn’t mean it has to be scary.

The presentation highlighted the importance of conservation efforts and proper pet ownership. But mostly, everyone just had a good time.

“I barely have to talk at these things,” instructor Alex O’Brien said. “I really could just lift most of our animals up and let people go ‘aww,’ but we try to sneak some education in on the side.”

The educational program is free for kids to attend, but they do accept donations, which go to the students’ scholarship fund.