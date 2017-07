CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Cañon City police K9 helped arrest a wanted fugitive who jumped into the Arkansas River in an effort to avoid officers Wednesday, according to the police department.

Police said it happened after officers spotted a wanted fugitive in a car near Veterans Park. The suspect, who was armed, ran toward the Arkansas River/Centennial Park area and jumped into the river. K9 Duke was released and followed the suspect into the river without hesitation, according to police. Duke captured the suspect and brought him to the river’s edge, where officers pulled both of them out of the water. The suspect was arrested without further incident.