COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The world’s largest bounce house ever created is making a stop in Colorado Springs the second weekend of August.

It’s called Big Bounce America and it measures in at 10,000 square feet and is 32 feet tall!

This inflatable structure isn’t your typical bounce house.

Families will walk through the doors of this inflatable castle and test their skills on the obstacle course, get big-air on basketball courts, and glide down the giant slide into the ball pit.

Additionally, the structure features a DJ booth with music, lights a dance floor, and a VIP external dome!

Tickets to the bounce house vary based on the day and time. They range from $9 to $15 for the Kids and Family Sessions, while Adult Sessions will run you $15 to $39.

Not into bouncing? There will be other activities including classic field games, a silent disco, sack races, and corn-hole. Tickets are not needed for those activities outside the bounce house.

Big Bounce America is coming to El Pomar Youth Sports Complex located at 2212 Executive Circle the second weekend of August. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 11

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Family Session

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Family Session

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Kids Session

Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Family Session

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Kids Session

11 a.m. to noon — Family Session

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids Session

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Family Session

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Adult Session

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Adult Session

“Family Sessions” are exclusively for parents/carers (18+) with children ages 7 and under. Those under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult, while kids ages 5 to 7 in Family Sessions do not.

Each session lasts exactly one-hour and you’ll have full access to the Big Bounce, all interactive elements and activities.

Bouncers are advised to dress in something to keep cool. The only restrictions in place are “no shoes” and “no bare feet.” Gripper socks are available for purchase or you can wear your own socks.

Unfortunately, the Big Bounce won’t be staying permanently in the Springs. It will move on to its next stop in Boise, Idaho the following weekend.