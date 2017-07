FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County authorities continue to search for the Colorado Springs man who disappeared during a rafting accident in the Arkansas River late June.

Eric Ashby, 31, was reported missing by his family July 8 after they received information he had been in an accident in the Arkansas River June 28. Ashby was reportedly on a rafting trip in the Royal Gorge with three friends when their raft flipped. All four in the raft fell into the river, but only three were able to make it safely out of the water. Authorities say Ashby was witnessed being swept away in the current and has not been since.

Fremont County Search and Rescue conducted a search for Ashby on Wednesday, July 26 with multiple agencies including Colorado State Rescue Board and El Paso County Search and Rescue.

The search was conducted along a nearly 28-mile stretch of the Arkansas River and included a spotting team on the Royal Gorge Scenic Railway tour train and a drone search team.

Ashby was not located.

Authorities say recent heavy rains that have muddied the waters as well as an increased river flow have made conditions difficult for search teams.

Since Ashby was reported missing, authorities say commercial rafting companies, Rock and Rail, and Royal Gorge Scenic Railway were alerted to enlist in the search for Ashby.