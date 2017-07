COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Passenger traffic at Colorado Springs Airport continues to soar!

According to officials, COS recorded 68,315 enplaned passengers and 68,685 deplaned passengers in June 2017 for a combined total of 137,000 passengers traveling through COS.

Airport officials say this represents an increase of 22.5 percent from June 2016.

Frontier Airlines largely contributed to the increase with a 279 percent gain in passenger enplanements from a year ago.

Additionally, year-to-date passenger traffic continues to rise. Officials say for the first six months of 2017, a total of 727,479 passengers have moved through COS. That’s an increase of 25 percent from one year ago.

Load factors (the percentage of available seats filled with paying passengers) also remained strong for airlines serving COS in May. Delta posted a 97.5 percent load factor, followed by Alaska at 91.1 percent, United at 87.2 percent and Allegiant at 87.1 percent.

Right now six scheduled airlines serve COS to 15 destinations. That number will soon reach 17 with the addition of Frontier Airlines service to Fort Myers, Florida starting October 5 and Tampa, Florida starting October 6.