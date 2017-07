COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting this fall, all Colorado College and University of Colorado Colorado Springs students can ride any Mountain Metro bus at a discounted rate.

Students just need to swipe their student ID card in order to get unlimited access to the fixed route bus system for $5 per semester.

It’s all thanks to a new program offered by Mountain Metro called the College Pass Program.

“The College Pass Program gives college students an important transportation option. This program gives our students easy access to downtown Colorado Springs, local attractions, shopping and more,” said Jill Tiefenthaler, president of Colorado College. “The college transit pass program will help increase ridership on our local public transit system thereby helping CC reduce its carbon footprint.”

Colorado College pays the $5 fee through a student activity fee and UCCS has funded the program as a pilot for fall semester 2017 and spring semester 2018.

UCCS students will vote on a ballot measure to continue to fund the program with student fees in early 2018.

