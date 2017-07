MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– One of the oldest and most important buildings for Colorado Springs Utilities celebrated a big accomplishment Wednesday.

The Manitou Springs Hydro Plant was recently inducted into the Hydro Hall of Fame and is now only one of 48 hydro plants in the world to bestow the honor.

Inside this big red building at the bottom of the Manitou Springs Incline is a lot of history.

“[It’s] A very historical place,” said Chris Thompson, Operation Manager for the plant.

First built in 1905, it provides about 15 percent of the drinking water in Colorado Springs.

“He designed a lot of the aspects of this plant himself, a lot of the pieces were constructed onsite,” Thompson said of the man who built the hydro plant.

What he didn’t envision is how popular another key piece of the plant would be.

“The Manitou Incline was built because of this plant,” explained Thompson.

Yes, all that pain and suffering is because of the Manitou Springs Hydro Plant.

In fact, if you were to dig deep under those steps, you’d see pipes full of water.

“This plant was built in 1903 and 1904 and the Icline was also built at the same time and it was built to carry the pipe that feeds the plant up the mountain,” said Thompson.

When you get home after that hike, the water you drink and the electricity you use are all being generated under those stairs.

“Every time you walk up the Incline, you’re walking next to the pipe that feeds this plant,” added Thompson.

During the summer months, the plant generates enough energy to power about 3,300 homes.

