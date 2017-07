ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a La Veta girl and injured three other people Tuesday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday at the intersection of East Orchard Road and South Genoa Street in Arapahoe County. Troopers said a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was speeding eastbound on Orchard Road and crashed into a 2001 Audi A4 that was making a left turn from Genoa Street onto Orchard Road.

Troopers said their initial investigation indicates the Hyundai ran a red light.

The driver of the Hyundai, 24-year-old Christopher Tetley of Aurora, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Troopers said their investigation indicates he was driving drunk.

Troopers said all three people in the Audi were hospitalized. The back seat passenger, a girl from La Veta, died at the hospital. Troopers said she was not wearing her seatbelt. The other two victims, both boys from Aurora, are recovering from serious injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number IC-17-2332.