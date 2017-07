COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Construction is set to begin on the Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers’ Memorial at Memorial Park.

The Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Advisory Board unanimously approved the Master Plan change Wednesday.

On July 18, the Public Arts Commission approved the reclining lion sculpture, which will be a memorial to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A total $1.1 million in funds has been raised toward the $1.45 million required to complete construction. On July 12, the Memorial was awarded a $175,000 matching grant from El Pomar Foundation.

Once raising the remaining $175,000 by December 31, the El Pomar Foundation will match that amount for a total of $350,000.

The formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, July 28 at 1 p.m. on the designated site west of the Veterans Memorial (Clock Tower) on the east side of Memorial Park off Union Boulevard.