COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — During Tuesday night’s open house, Widefield residents were not pleased when Widefield Water Company didn’t show up for the Air Force releasing their water quality report.

The company issued a statement saying they didn’t go because there are no issues with their water.

Dozens of Fountain, Security and Widefield community members went to the Air Force open house to demand answers. However, people who live in Widefield didn’t get the answers they wanted and many people FOX21 spoke with Wednesday say there is still a lot of confusion.

“I think the general consensus for a lot of people is that they feel deceived by the water companies that are down here,” said Mark Crane. “I would just like to see more transparency from all three water companies, Fountain Widefield, and Security.”

This comes as the Air Force released their findings of high amounts of PFOS and PFOAS in multiple sites on the base.

FOX21 attempted to ask Widefield Water why they didn’t attend but they did not answer the door to their main office.

However, General Manager Steve Wood did send an email statement that reads:

Widefield Water and Sanitation District (WWSD) did not attended the open house meeting on July 25, 2017, because the primary purpose of the meeting wasn’t about us or water quality; it was for the Air Force to share the results of their initial site inspection pertaining to PFC’s. The District finds that is much more effective to communicate with our customer’s directly. It has been our experience that joint meetings and news articles that involve and try to cover multiple utilities, regulatory agencies, and topics has resulted in more confusion, compared to when we share information with our customers directly. Our message is that we are PFC free and we have and continue to broadcast that information broadly and regularly. WWSD has dealt with the PFC concern by designing and building the first PFC Ion Exchange Treatment Plant in America, which went on-line May 3, 2017. WWSD has provided this information in detail via two local newspaper articles, on our webpage, on our Facebook page, and we also put on the bottom of each bill that the water is PFC free. Customers of Widefield Water and Sanitation District receive either treated surface water from Pueblo Reservoir, Well water fully treated for PFC removal, or a blend of both. No customers need to be concerned about PFC’s. All of the water we serve meets or exceeds all state and federal drinking water regulations and is either treated surface water or Well water treated to remove PFC’s. There is no longer any health concerns pertaining to drinking water in Widefield, which we have publicized broadly. The only information we could have provided at the meeting would be to inform non-Widefield customers that Widefield is PFC free. We work hard to keep our customers informed via direct communication.

People who spoke with FOX21 in Widefield say they drink the water out of their filtered refrigerator water, but a new study done by Colorado School of Mines Researchers proves that Granular Activated Carbon or Charcoal Filters which are supposed to filter out PFOS, PFOAS or PFAS are not as effective as previously thought.

The best way to remove these chemical would be a reverse osmosis system, which are more pricey.