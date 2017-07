COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Colorado Springs Wednesday.

It happened around 3:18 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Academy Boulevard.

According to police, the victim called to report two men had just robbed him at gunpoint. The victim was able to provide police with detailed suspect descriptions.

Two CSPD detectives in an unmarked car saw the two suspects in the area of 1700 Pepperwood Drive. The two suspects led the officers on a short foot chase but were detained and positively identified as the robbery suspects.

Additionally, K9 officers assisted in the recovery of the backpack of one of the suspects, which contained the victim’s belongings.

Police say the gun used in the robbery was later found.

Both suspects were arrested for Aggravated Robbery.