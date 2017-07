FORT CARSON, Colo. — A farewell ceremony was held Wednesday for Brig. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, the deputy commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division.

General Donahue spent nearly a year assigned to The Mountain Post.

He deployed to Germany from January through July as the director for the 4th Infantry Division mission command element, which is the regionally-aligned division headquarters for Europe.

General Donahue’s next assignment is Commandant at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning, Georgia.