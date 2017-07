MONUMENT, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed north of Monument while crews clean up multiple crashes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The interstate is closed between County Line Road and Greenland Road. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

Crashes are piling up on I25 S of CRock on the NB side. NB is shut down near County Line due to a rollover and debris in the roadway. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) July 26, 2017

Drivers are asked to use Highway 83 or Highway 105 as alternate routes.