COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Moms Blog is presenting the 90’s Prom –– an event special for moms, their friends and dates!

90’s Prom will be held Thursday, July 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ivywild School located at 1604 S. Cascade Avenue.

The event will be filled with beer, food, giveaways, dancing and more. Food will be catered by The Blue Star Group and a cash bar will also be available.

“This is not a sit down dinner, instead, envision yourself at a 90’s themed cocktail party created just with you in mind!” event organizers said on the Colorado Springs Moms Blog.

There will also be a karaoke contest for those up for the challenge.

“Connecting moms face to face is one of the primary reasons Colorado Springs Moms Blog exists,” said Tonya Jones, Development Director for Colorado Springs Moms Blog. “We started this local resource 2 years ago, and we are thrilled to celebrate our 2nd birthday, meet the moms in our community, connect them with the best resources and have fun together!”

Attendees are even advised to throw on their old prom dress from the 90’s. A prize will be given for best costume.

Local businesses will also be on site to chat and take part in the fun with a 90’s themed activity.

“Think glow sticks, slap bracelets, 90’s candy,” the invitation says.

Tickets are $30 for one Swag bag, which includes admission one beer/wine, hors d’oeuvres, 5 raffle tickets and a swag bag filled with goodies from local sponsors. Tickets are $50 for two Swag bags.

If you’re interested in attending, you must register prior to the event.

>> Click here to register.

No tickets will be sold at the door.