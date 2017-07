COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — City Council members are in talks of putting recreational marijuana on the ballot — but not necessarily soon.

Bill Murray is the City Councilman At-Large for the City of Colorado Springs and he is supportive of recreational marijuana going onto the ballot.

Don Knight, City Councilman of District 1, is against it.

“The phone calls I’m getting already from constituents, in my district anyway, are supportive in asking me to not put it on there,” Knight said.

Murray on the other hand said “democracy is messy, but that doesn’t mean you don’t ask the question.”

Knight fears that legalizing recreational pot might take our military away, and he says it’s not worth the tax dollars we’d make from marijuana.

“That $5 million that might come in, in sales taxes, is going to be dwarfed by the tens of millions of revenue we would lose if we lost Fort Carson, if we lost any of the defense agency work that’s being done out of Schriever,” Knight said.

Knight believes other bases around the country will say, “don’t close our base, close Colorado Springs, because we don’t have recreational marijuana here.”

Murray disagrees. He said “that’s BS big time, and that’s one of those false arguments that you use whenever you want to scare people.”

Murray says Colorado Springs is making the city an island of illegality.

“What we have failed to understand for the last six years, is that marijuana has been legal,” Murray said.