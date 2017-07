COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Battle of the Badges continues in Colorado Springs!

Team Fire brought in a total of 75 donors over the last two days, while Team Law brought in 57.

Anything can happen at this point. On Tuesday, Team Law was ahead 54-12.

Regardless, this means they brought in a combined total of 132 blood donors — which makes everyone a winner!

A spokesman for the Colorado Springs Fire Department says they filled every donation time slot Wednesday and then some more.

You can still give blood and cast your vote until Monday, July 31.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments online or by calling 303-363-2300. Walk-ins are also welcome.

>> Click here to see where you can donate blood and vote your favorite team.