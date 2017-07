COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Okay, Colorado Springs is really outdoing itself right now!

Three local attractions — Seven Falls, Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods — were named among the Top 25 Trendiest Attractions in the U.S. by travel site TripAdvisor.

Seven Falls ranked No. 3, Pikes Peak ranked No. 7 and Garden of the Gods ranked No. 9.

The only other Colorado attraction to make the list was the Denver Botanic Gardens at No. 24.

The results are based on the Season Attractions Trend Index, which revealed the top 25 attractions with the greatest increase in traveler interest and highlighting activities and tours that can be booked to get the most of any trip.

The Season Attractions Trend Index provides travelers with insight into the hottest attractions for summer, based on year-over-year search activity on TripAdvisor.

Here are the Top 25 attractions:

Grand Canyon South Rim — Grand Canyon National Park, AZ Seven Falls — Colorado Springs, CO Chapel of the Holy Cross — Sedona, AZ Fenway Park — Boston, MA Kualoa — Kaneohe, HI St. Louis Cathedral — New Orleans, LA Pikes Peak — Colorado Springs, CO High Roller — Las Vegas, NV Garden of the Gods — Colorado Springs, CO Gateway Arch — St. Louis, MO Grand Teton — Grand Teton National Park, WY Louisville Cavern — Louisville, KY Tahquamenon Falls State Park — Paradise, MI Biltmore Estate — Asheville, NC Minnehaha Park — Minneapolis, MN Cave of the Winds — Niagara Falls, NY Watkins Glen State Park — Watkins Glen, NY Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens — Dallas, TX Luray Caverns — Luray, VA Hanauma Bay Nature — Honolulu, HI The Johnny Cash Museum — Nashville, TN Mount Rushmore National Memorial — Keystone, SD Space Center Houston — Houston, TX Denver Botanic Gardens — Denver, CO Horseshoe Bend — Page, AZ

Just a few days ago, Colorado Springs ranked in the top 5 “Best Big Cities to Live in” by WalletHub.