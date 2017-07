COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the second suspect wanted in the murder of a Colorado Springs auto shop owner.

Police say 38-year-old Eric William Grant is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder.

Grant is the second suspect identified in the July 13 murder of George Maldonado, the owner killed in a robbery at Full Throttle Auto Service on North Chelton. The other suspect, 59-year-old Derrick Davis, was arrested in Bloomington, Minnesota on July 17. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Grant is described as a black man, 6’2″, 185 pounds, muscular build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Grant should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.