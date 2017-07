TACOMA, Wash. — A dump truck carrying a load of dough began spilling over on Monday afternoon in Tacoma, according to KCPQ-TV.

Seriously, dough. How’d that happen?

Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova said the afternoon heat caused the dough to rise.

“When you think you’ve seen it all… dough!” she tweeted at the scene.

When you think you've seen it all….dough! The heat is making it rise! pic.twitter.com/XpA5UAJyj7 — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

The spilled dough was on the shoulder of the road and Bova said Washington DOT was also on scene assisting with the cleanup.

According to Bova, the dough was “bakery waste” on the way to being re-processed to become animal feed.

But the sticky situation inspired Bova to come up with some creative puns.

“Whole-y grain Batman! It’s messy but it’s not a hazard! I’m on a roll,” she said as she poked fun at the incident.

Whole-y grain Batman! It's messy but it's not a hazard! I'm on a roll. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/M5ntoirtJG — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017

The scene was cleared up just after 6 p.m.