COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A skateboarder is recovering from serious injuries after he was hit by a car while crossing Academy Boulevard Monday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Academy Boulevard just north of North Carefree Circle. Garrett Johnson, 28, was crossing Academy in the middle of the block when he lost control of his skateboard. He tried to retrieve it and was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 that was headed northbound in the right lane, according to police.

Police said Johnson was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was cited for unlawfully crossing the roadway.

Police said speed, alcohol, and drugs are not considered factors in the crash.

Northbound Academy Boulevard was closed for about an hour while police investigated the crash.