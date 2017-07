Girl Scouts can now earn badges for designing race cars and programming robots.

On Tuesday, Girl Scouts of the USA announced it is adding 23 new badges related to science, technology, engineering, math and the outdoors.

Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo told CNN that the new experiences are meant to address “the lack of exposure many girls have to STEM.”

The new STEM badges come a month after the Girl Scouts added cybersecurity badges. Those badges will be available to girls in kindergarten through 12th grade over the next two years.

