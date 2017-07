COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four teens have been arrested in connection with a string of crimes across Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said the arrests came early Monday morning, when officers spotted a stolen car parked in the area of North Corona Street and East Bijou Street. When officers tried to contact the driver, he sped off, hitting two police cruisers. Officers brought in a K9 and arrested the driver and three other suspects, according to police.

Police investigated and determined the four suspects–two boys and two girls–were also connected to the following recent crimes:

A robbery carjacking in the Palmer Park area on July 17

An aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven on Delta Drive on Thursday

An aggravated robbery at a business on North Union Boulevard on Thursday

An incident Friday in the area of Galley Road and Murray Boulevard in which the suspects led officers on a chase in the car they had stolen on July 17

The two boys are charged with robbery, aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, and careless driving. The two girls are charged with robbery and aggravated robbery, according to police.