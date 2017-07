COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looking for a job?

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting a financial services-focused Mini Job Fair on Wednesday, August 2. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Citizens Service Center located at 1675 Garden of the Gods Road.

The event is being help in partnership with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado in response to current needs of the local financial services sector.

Participating employers include:

Adams Bank & Trust

Centennial State Financial

Colorado Business Bank

Security Service Federal Credit Union

ENT Credit Union First Bank

USAA

Open financial positions in the region range from $24,000 to $124,000 annually and employers at the job fair are accredited by the Better Business Bureau and are verified, according to Robin Lovewell, PPWFC Business Services Specialist.

>> Click here to pre-register for the event.