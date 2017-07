COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Electricity is going to cost you a little more in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs City Council approved a rate increase Tuesday afternoon.

Residential rates will go up 5.9 percent — that’s about $4.32 per month on average.

Business rates will go up 8.4 percent and industrial rates will go up 9.4 percent.

The new rates will go into effect Tuesday, August 1.