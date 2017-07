COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department will be hosting a training academy to recruit volunteer Victim Advocates.

The Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU) Volunteer Program enables volunteers to gain insight into the criminal justice system and gain knowledge of the community resources available to crime victims.

Volunteers have the opportunity to help those in need, develop professional skills and take part in specialized networking opportunities.

Additionally, volunteers will have the opportunity to interact with police officers, detectives, and other emergency personnel to assist victims with their needs.

The 2017 Fall VAU Volunteer Training Academy starts Thursday, September 14 and includes training given over a ten-week period. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday nights.

Participants will be trained in the following:

Victim advocacy skills

Crisis intervention

Community resources

Victim Advocacy Unit operations

Participants will also gain a general understanding of the various units and functions of CSPD. On-the-job training is also provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit.

Those interested can apply online or contact the CAPS Volunteer Coordinator, Kathy Rowland, at 719-444-7441.

All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to the enrollment in the training academy.

If you have any questions, contact Sam McAfee-Acre, VAU Volunteer Specialist, at 719-444-7927.