FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 4-year-old Colorado Springs boy has died after he was found unconscious in a Fort Collins motel pool Sunday night.

The Larmier County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Rodeway Inn on East Mulberry Street. Deputies said the boy was pulled from the pool unresponsive. His parent and a motel staff member were performing CPR when first responders arrived.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and later flown to Children’s Hospital in Denver. He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Deputies said the boy and his family were visiting Fort Collins from Colorado Springs. His name has not been released.

The Larimer County coroner’s office will determine how the boy died.