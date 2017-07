DENVER, Colo. — Two weeks ago we told you that Chipotle was testing a queso in their New York City test kitchen.

Well, we have even better news now!

Chipotle is bringing queso to 100 restaurants in metro Denver and 350 in the Los Angeles market on August 1, according to The Denver Post.

Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold said the item could hit menus nationwide by mid-September, depending on how the broader test works.