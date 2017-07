PARKER, Colo. — Deputies are looking for the driver of the car that hit and seriously injured an 11-year-old child Tuesday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on Stonegate Parkway in Parker. The suspect vehicle is a white 2016 or 2017 Lexus CT200 crossover with a black stripe and a Colorado license plate. It may have passenger side damage and a broken mirror. The car was last seen headed northbound on Stonegate Parkway toward Pine Grove Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s office at 303-660-7500.