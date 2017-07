DENVER, Colo. — Okay, cheese lovers — this one’s for you! Quite a few events are coming up in the next few days in Denver you don’t want to miss.

The American Cheese Society is hosting a few cheesy events to celebrate the annual Festival of Cheese this weekend.

The inaugural Cheese Block Party happens from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cobbler’s Square near 44th and Zuni. It’s free and open to the public.

There will also be alcohol for sale in addition to live music. In case you’re wondering, cheese is free!

The Cheeseletes 5K race takes over Larimer Square Saturday. If you’d like to run or walk in the event, tickets start at $45.

The Festival of Cheese Sale featuring over 2,000 different cheeses will take place at the Colorado Convention Center Saturday at 7 p.m. The theme this year is “Cheese with Altitude.”

Tickets are $65 and all proceeds benefit the American Cheese Education Foundation.