COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Battle of the Badges continued on Tuesday at the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to Bonfils Blood Center, 66 people registered to give blood Tuesday.

Right now, the tally stands at:

Team Law: 54

Team Fire: 12

Statewide, Team Fire has the lead for bragging rights, but the voting continues for another week.

The battle continues Wednesday at the Colorado Springs Fire Department located at 375 Printers Parkway.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments online or by calling 303-363-2300. Walk-ins are also welcome.

