COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A potentially big helper is one step closer to being able to help battle large wildfires.

The Global Supertanker based right here in Colorado Springs received interim approval from the Interagency Airtanker Board to fight fires in the United States.

The 17-month approval is similar to what has been given to other aerial tankers and is a necessary step for the Supertanker to compete for contracts in the United States and abroad.

At this point, the Supertanker does not have a contract with the United States Forest Service to fight fires.