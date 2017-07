COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– More than a dozen people are facing multiple charges after they were arrested for running an illegal marijuana grow in Colorado Springs.

The Attorney General’s Office says nearly 200 pounds of marijuana were distributed through a business that did not have a license to sell.

“This is another example of how Colorado is being overwhelmed with marijuana,” said District Attorney Dan May from the 4th Judicial District.

It was a business with a dark side. Hoppz Cropz used their head shop business to illegally sell marijuana.

“They are alleged to have purchase medical marijuana from licensed facilities and then resell it for profit under the guise of the marijuana being offered as a free giveaway,” said Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman.

The four owners of Hoppz Cropz — Joseph Hopper, Dara Wheatley, Joseph Sergio Crivici and Adam Donaldson — along with 9 employees — Derrick Bernard, Nathan Bernheisel, Victoria Fernandez, Marcee Smith, Alejandra Gonzalez, Raylene Rubio, Nicole Sandoval, Ashley Hefner and Melissa Colmus — were indicted for allegedly selling nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in their Colorado Springs stores.

Someone would buy an item, like an inexpensive lighter, but would pay $15 for it and in return would get the free gift of a gram of marijuana.

“The street value of one gram of marijuana is approximately $15,” said Coffman.

Along with selling marijuana illegally, the Attorney General also says the company didn’t pay taxes associated with a marijuana business.

Coffman says the stores were contributing to the black market and avoided being a legitimate business.

“Their behavior was not really any different from what we see from other drug dealers,” added Coffman.

The defendants are charged with violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, money laundering, tax evasion, attempting to influence a public servant, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and other alleged crimes.

