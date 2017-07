PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal bike vs. car crash on Highway 285 north of Poncha Springs on Tuesday.

Troopers say both the bicyclist and the driver of a Ford F-350 were traveling northbound on the highway when the bicyclist, who was traveling on the shoulder, veered into the northbound lane of traffic, colliding with the front right of the Ford.

After impact, the bicyclist continued northbound and came to rest on the northbound shoulder. Troopers say the bicyclist was ejected from the bicycle and ended in the southbound lane of traffic, about 140 feet north of impact.

The Ford continued northbound and went off the left side of the road, coming to a controlled stop, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Authorities say the bicyclist died as a result of the injuries and has not been identified at this time. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford, 60-year-old Arthur Walker of Rensselaer, Indiana, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.