Michael Phelps finally met his match in the water: a “great white shark.”

The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.”

But Phelps didn’t swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Many viewers were not pleased with that news.

Michael Phelps race against a computer generated shark will go down as one of TV's most hyped flops. #gullibleTVviewers — PhantomAcct (@phantomacct) July 24, 2017

I honestly feel so robbed that I just watched an hour of a stupid show to see Michael Phelps race a FAKE shark. #fakenews — Hannah Bowen (@HannahGBowen) July 24, 2017

Michael Phelps has been hyping up that he's going to race a shark for months now. He did it tonight and it was a damn CGI shark #FakeNews — Cole Hill (@theSwoleCole) July 24, 2017

Call me crazy but I thought they were gonna put Phelps up against a real shark not a simulation. I feel robbed. #SharkWeek #PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/XgdEphkl6m — Meg Conley (@MegDownSouth) July 24, 2017

Should've called it Michael Phelps vs a Computer Generated Simulation. Huge letdown @Discovery — Jimmy Kozeny (@jkoz19) July 24, 2017

Throughout the episode, ecologist Tristan Gutteridge and his team collected data about the swim speed of sharks because sharks don’t typically swim in a straight line, according to The Washington Post.

Gutteridge said instead of Phelps and a shark swimming side by side, the scientists would use the speed data they obtained to create a computer-generated image of a shark racing. Phelps would compete against that.

Phelps was even outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark’s powerful tail, but that unfortunately didn’t push him to victory.

He finished the 100 meter race in 38 seconds — two seconds slower than the simulated shark.

The internet felt even more let down.

IT WAS A FAKE SHARK. Phelps raced a fake shark….and lost.

I feel cheated #SharkWeek2017 pic.twitter.com/nEABV6PRNZ — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) July 24, 2017

we just wasted a hour waiting to see micheal phelps swim against a computer generated shark, and lose — Casmier (@KyleCasmier) July 24, 2017

#Spoiler #PhelpsVShark was essentially 58 minutes of fishing for sharks & 38 seconds of #Phelps in the water LOSING to a CGI #Shark. 🦈👎🏻 — James Campbell (@WHOtheFisJC) July 24, 2017

Phelps tweeted Sunday that he’d like a rematch, but in warmer water.

