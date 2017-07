COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken the hit song “Despacito” to a whole new level — and we’re loving it!

In a tweet Monday, the Sheriff’s Office posted the video showing law enforcement and construction workers jamming out in various school and construction zones in the Springs, complete with the sign “Despacito.” Scenes included shots downtown and in front of the famous Amy’s Donuts.

They captioned the video “DESPACITO means SLOWLY. Be safe while driving and DESPACITO through construction zones and school zones!”

DESPACITO means SLOWLY. Be safe while driving and DESPACITO through construction zones and school zones! #EPSO #Colorado #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/GacFc651BF — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 24, 2017

We have to say we enjoyed this creative spin on the popular song! Did you?