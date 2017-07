COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing multiple charges after they used a BB gun to shoot out more than two dozen apartment windows Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 8 a.m. at Vista View Apartment Homes at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive. The two suspects shot out more than 26 windows in newly constructed apartments, causing about $34,000 worth of damage, according to police.

Police said one of the BBs hit a construction worker in the arm, causing bruising and swelling. He did not require any medical treatment, according to police.

When officers arrived, witnesses referred them to a nearby apartment, where they found three men. Police determined two of the men were responsible for firing the shots. The suspects, 19-year-old Cullen Brannon and 19-year-old Dylan Bell, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and illegal possession or consumption of alcohol, according to police. The third suspect was served on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and released.