COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’ve all heard the saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

How about golf?

The 6th annual Octogenarian Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Colorado Springs took place Monday.

It’s an annual tournament where all of the golfers have one thing in common — they’re all at least 80-years-old!

After the tournament, everyone celebrates with a banquet and awards.

The event has grown each year. You can take a look at our coverage of the 2016 tournament here.