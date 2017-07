COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for your helping locating a missing at-risk teen.

Authorities say 13-year-old Robert Estyd Manosava-Aguirre has been missing from his home on the east side of Colorado Springs (Murray Boulevard Corridor) since early Monday.

Robert is described as a Hispanic boy, 5’4″, 75 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a shirt, dark blue denim jeans, a light blue hat and dark gray Sketchers shoes.

According to authorities, Robert is bilingual in Spanish and English and is described by family members as shy.

Police say he has no known friends he may have contacted since his disappearance.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.