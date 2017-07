DURANGO, Colo. — Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his own son, remains behind bars in Washington.

On Monday, July 24, Redwine faced a Washington judge for a formal hearing of the charges against him.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of his 13-year-old son, Dylan.

The judge did not issue any new rulings. His next court day is set for August 17.

Right now Redwine is being held on a $1 million cash bond.