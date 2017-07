RIPLEY, NY — They’re the wedding vows that have everyone crying.

A viral video of a four-year-old boy bursting into tears at a wedding over the weekend may have caused a few more people to reach for a tissue.

It happened Saturday as Senior Airman Emily Leehan wed Sgt. Joshua Newville, according to FOX 13.

Leehan had written a tribute to Newville’s son, Gage, and it was so touching he couldn’t hold back his tears.

“I may not have given you the gift of life, but life has sure given me the gift of you,” Leehan said.

Watch the precious moment for yourself!