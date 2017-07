COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

July 24 Fugitive Finder View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CLARISSA MAE DAWS is a White Female, 24 years old, 5’7” tall, and 127 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. DAWS is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft. MERCEDES MONET DAWSON is a Black Female, 25 years old, 5’0” tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DAWSON is wanted for Prohibited Acts and Theft. LEVI SAMUEL HANKS is a White Male, 44 years old, 6’0” tall, and 195 lbs., with grey hair and hazel eyes. HANKS is wanted for Burglary. JONATHAN JONES is a Black Male, 27 years old, 5’8” tall, and 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. JONES is wanted for Con Agg Robbery, Att 2nd Deg Burglary of a Dwelling. MICHAEL SHANE KIRK is a White Male, 43 years old, 5’10” tall, and 210 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. KIRK is wanted for Criminal Mischief. MICHAEL LOVELAND is a White Male, 35 years old, 5’10” tall, and 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. LOVELAND is wanted for Criminal Poss Fin Device x2, 1st Deg Criminal Trespass, Failure to Register as SXO. MARIO ALBERTO RASCON is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’1” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. RASCON is wanted for Escape and Failure to Comply.

CLARISSA MAE DAWS is a White Female, 24 years old, 5’7” tall, and 127 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. DAWS is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft.

MERCEDES MONET DAWSON is a Black Female, 25 years old, 5’0” tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DAWSON is wanted for Prohibited Acts and Theft.

LEVI SAMUEL HANKS is a White Male, 44 years old, 6’0” tall, and 195 lbs., with grey hair and hazel eyes. HANKS is wanted for Burglary.

JONATHAN JONES is a Black Male, 27 years old, 5’8” tall, and 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. JONES is wanted for Con Agg Robbery, Att 2nd Deg Burglary of a Dwelling.

MICHAEL SHANE KIRK is a White Male, 43 years old, 5’10” tall, and 210 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. KIRK is wanted for Criminal Mischief.

MICHAEL LOVELAND is a White Male, 35 years old, 5’10” tall, and 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. LOVELAND is wanted for Criminal Poss Fin Device x2, 1st Deg Criminal Trespass, Failure to Register as SXO.

MARIO ALBERTO RASCON is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’1” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. RASCON is wanted for Escape and Failure to Comply.