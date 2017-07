COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect crashed a stolen car into two police cruisers while trying to avoid arrest early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1:30 a.m., officers spotted a stolen car parked in the area of North Corona Street and East Bijou Street. When officers tried to contact the driver, the driver sped off, hitting two police cruisers.

Police said the driver got out of the car as K9 Ozzie arrived on the scene. When officers told the driver not to run or the dog would be released, the driver surrendered.

Police said no one was injured in the incident. The suspect’s name has not been released.