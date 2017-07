COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into a patrol car while leading officers on a chase in a pickup truck with stolen license plates Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 5 p.m., officers saw a truck with stolen plates in a parking lot near Circle Drive and Platte Avenue. The plates had been reported stolen out of Centennial, according to police. When officers tried to contact the driver, he crashed the truck into a patrol car and sped off.

Officers chased the truck through central Colorado Springs, but the driver refused to stop. A clothes dryer fell out of the bed of the truck as officers chased it down Lark Drive, according to police.

The driver was last seen in the area of Palmer Park, according to police. No arrests have been made.