PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department’s Community Services Division is inviting the community to the 2017 Neighborhood Safety Night event.

The event will be held Tuesday, August 1 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the historic Pueblo Riverwalk.

The public will have the opportunity to obtain important crime prevention information, Neighborhood Watch information and visit community resource booths.

Check out the following free promotions and activities happening at the event:

Free food for the first 350 people

Free snow cones for the first 500 people

Free riverboat rides

Free paddleboat rides

Free giveaways

Free document shredding

There will also be backyard games, a dunk-an-officer fundraiser booth, a display of emergency vehicles, music, Code Enforcement information and more.

Additionally, a special check presentation will be made by the main sponsor, Black Hills Energy, to the Pueblo Police Department.

The event is family friendly and is a chance for the community to interact with the Pueblo Police Department and other community resources.