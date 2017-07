COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Looks like Colorado is the best place to be, and Colorado Springs is a booming city to live in!

Fincial website WalletHub just released their latest list of “Best Big Cities to Live in,” and Colorado Springs ranked No. 5 in the top places to set down roots.

The Springs even beat Denver and Aurora, which came in at No. 9 and No. 17, respectively.

Here are the Top 5:

Virginia Beach, VA Seattle, WA Pittsburgh, PA San Diego, CA Colorado Springs, CO

The study ranked the 62 largest cities in the U.S. and judged them on 50 different factors, such as education, housing costs, affordability, quality of local health care and violent crime statistics.

>> Click here to see the full list.