COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Chick-fil-A is hosting their Christmas in July Toy Drive on Tuesday, July 25.

All greater Colorado Springs-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are offering a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich to each customer who brings a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive. If you’d like to donate during breakfast hours, Chick-fil-A will substitute a Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit.

All toys will be donated to the Mountain Post Santa’s Workshop to support military families stationed at Fort Carson.

Mountain Post Santa’s Workshop provides toys, books and games for children of military families in financial need during the holiday season. The organization is run solely by volunteers.

