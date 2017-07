COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bass Pro Shops is thanking its customers for naming it one of “America’s Most Reputable Companies” by serving up 19 tons of free fudge nationwide.

The outdoor goods and destination store ranked 19th on the list of 100 companies by Forbes based on a survey of 43,000 consumers. Bass Pro ranked higher than Disney, Home Depot, Marriott, and even Harley Davidson, according to the list.

The celebration takes place Wednesday, July 26, at Bass Pro Shops nationwide. The Colorado Springs location is 13012 Bass Pro Drive, off I-25 near North Gate Boulevard. The only other Bass Pro Shop in Colorado is located in Denver.

To get the sweet deal, just stop in to your nearest Bass Pro and enjoy fudge while supplies last. Quantities are limited to one per customer per visit.