COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Could this be the end for Microsoft Paint?

The company recently announced that Microsoft Paint is on a list of features set to be “removed and deprecated” in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, set to be released this fall.

After 32 years, the program known for its simplicity and basic artistic tools will be “deprecated,” meaning it will be in the fall update but won’t be actively updated and could be phased out sometime in the future.

Microsoft Paint was first released with the very first version of Windows 1.0 in 1985.

Other features on the chopping block include Outlook Express email client, which will be replaced with the built-in Mail app, and the Reader app, which will be integrated into Microsoft Edge.