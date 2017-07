COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — ROAR — or the Really Outrageous Adventure Race — was back in Colorado Springs Saturday for its fourth year.

There were 22 teams of four to six people made up of all ages.

Each team competed in tons of physical and mental activities over a course that’s 10 miles long!

There are two main rules – no motors and have fun.

FOX21 photojournalist Brett Roberts takes you there.