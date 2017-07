COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A special ceremony commemorating Korean War Armistice Day took place at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Saturday.

The ceremony was hosted by the Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association, along with the Korean American Society of Southern Colorado.

The day was dedicated to those who served, were wounded or killed, or remain missing in action.

“I was with the B-29 bomber crew that flew over North Korea 31 times in 1952 to 1953 and we went up to the Yalu River into that dam up there and just lucky to be back,” said Harold Tech, a Korean War veteran.

Wreaths were placed in front of the Korean Monument in memory of all Korean War veterans.